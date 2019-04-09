Photo: Vehicle, suspects sought in Boonsboro home break-in

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four men – and a Toyota Corolla – believed connected to a home break-in in the Boonsboro area. Officials say it happened Sunday evening on Holiday Bob Court. See full information below:

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: On Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m., Bedford County 911 received a call reporting suspicious activity in the area of Holiday Bob Court in Boonsboro. The caller stated he witnessed a tan or gold Toyota Carrolla park in the area of Holiday Bob Court. He advised four black males exited the vehicle and went into a residence across the street. Minutes later he saw the four men return to the vehicle and leave the area. Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies and Lynchburg Police officers responded to the area and found the back glass door shattered in a home on Holiday Bob Court. Attached is a photo of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information on this crime, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online to http://cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.