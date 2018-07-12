UPDATE: Woman sought for using stolen driver’s license to pawn goods is ID’d

UPDATED news release: The subject referenced below has been identified. The Campbell County’s Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those who provided information for their assistance and rapid response.

PREVIOUS: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a female subject using a stolen Virginia Driver’s License to pawn items at local pawn shops. The female subject may also be using the stolen ID to cash stolen checks. If you have any information regarding the true identity of this female subject, or leads on this case, please call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers @ 1-888-798-5900 or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device. You may also contact Investigator M. Bryant at Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9707 or via email at mwbryant@co.campbell.va.us.