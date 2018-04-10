Photos: Lynchburg Police seek credit card fraud suspects

Lynchburg Police are looking for two people who they say have committed multiple credit card frauds at several city businesses. Police say they occurred Sunday, and investigators have surveillance photos of one suspect – along with the car he and accomplice are believed to be using.

News release: The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking information in reference to multiple credit card frauds that occurred throughout the day on April 8, 2018. A victim contacted LPD in reference to noticing multiple charges on her credit card that she did not recognize. After investigating these incidents, Officer E. Francis with the Lynchburg Police Department was able to identify a suspect in the case. A dark-skinned black male, wearing a navy and light blue windbreaker, entered the Old Forest Rd. Walmart, purchased multiple items using the victim’s credit card information, and then left with an accomplice in a white SUV (see attached photos). The individuals conducted the same activity at what is currently being determined as four separate businesses within the city of Lynchburg. Officer E. Francis is asking for your help in identifying the suspect shown. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer E. Francis with the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 841-5833 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.