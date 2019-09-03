Photos: Man sought for stealing luggage from Lynchburg airport

NEWS RELEASE: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking citizen assistance in locating a person of interest wanted for larceny. The larceny occurred on Friday, August 30, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Airport (located at 350 Terminal Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502). The suspect, seen in the attached photo, is a caucasian male, with brown hair, and was last seen leaving the terminal in a red Ford Econoline van. He is wanted for theft of three items of luggage: one red duffle bag, and two black suitcases.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage those with any information on this case to please contact Investigator Stuart Herndon at (434) 332-9514, or you may call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org. Citizens may also enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on their mobile device. Credible tips may be eligible for reward through Crime Stoppers.