Photos: Man sought for taking large-screen TV’s from area Walmart

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Facebook: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured in relation to a larceny that occurred at Walmart in Madison Heights on 03/07/2019. If you have any information please contact Inv. G.P. Jones at 434-946-9373 ext. 2, or Crime Stoppers via the P3 app or 1-888-798-5900.