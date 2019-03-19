Photos: Man sought for taking large-screen TV’s from area Walmart

March 19th, 2019 | Written by:

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office wants to know who is pictured taking two large-screen TV’s this month from the Madison Heights WalMart, a man who officials say is related to a larceny there.  We have the photos and full information on our web and social media sites.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Facebook: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured in relation to a larceny that occurred at Walmart in Madison Heights on 03/07/2019. If you have any information please contact Inv. G.P. Jones at 434-946-9373 ext. 2, or Crime Stoppers via the P3 app or 1-888-798-5900.









