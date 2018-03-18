Photos: police seek man for striking pedestrian, driving off

From Lynchburg Police: Just after 10 AM on Saturday, March 17, the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to the 3700 block of Campbell Avenue in reference to a hit and run involving a pedestrian. The suspect vehicle, possibly a white or silver Oldsmobile Alero with Virginia tags, had a black male driver and fled in the direction of Route 460.

Just prior to the crash, the suspect driver entered the Speedway gas station at 3732 Campbell Avenue. He was wearing a black zip hooded sweatshirt and a light colored ball cap. The suspect left the store and made a left turn onto Campbell Avenue heading toward Florida Avenue. The pedestrian was attempting to cross the road, heading in the direction of the store, when he was struck by the vehicle. The victim rolled onto the hood before being thrown off the vehicle into the street as the suspect quickly stopped. The suspect backed up and then drove around the victim, fleeing in the direction of Route 460.

Campbell Avenue was reduced to one southbound lane for a short period of time during the investigation. The pedestrian victim has been identified as Fred Wayne Donovan (72) of Lynchburg. Donovan sustained significant injuries during the crash and he was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for medical treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Photos of the suspect and the vehicle are attached in an attempt to identify and locate. Charges are pending further investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department.