Photos: Timberlake-area larceny suspects sought

News release: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating larcenies from vehicles in the Timberlake Road area of Campbell County, occurring in the early morning hours of July, 24 or the late night hours of July 23. The attached pictures are of a vehicle believed to be involved as well as 4 subjects of interest. If you know the identities or whereabouts of these subjects, please call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers @ 1-888-798-5900 or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device. You may also contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or 434-332-9574.