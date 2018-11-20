Pickup truck strikes school bus with children aboard, keeps going

State Police say a hit-run driver struck a Bedford County school bus this afternoon with elementary school children aboard — and kept on going. It happened on Falling Creek Road between Huddleston and New London. Troopers say the white or gray pickup struck the bus’ driver’s side mirror, causing only minor damage. None of the children aboard the bus were hurt.

From State Police: The crash occurred at approximately 3:00p.m. on Route 714 (Falling Creek Road), near Route 808 (Island Creek Road) in Bedford County. The Bedford County school bus was struck by a white or gray pick-up truck traveling south on Route 714. The pick-up truck struck the driver’s side mirror of the bus; the truck did not stop at the scene of the crash. The bus was transporting children 8 years old and under. There were no injuries to the children or the bus driver and only minor damage to the bus. Another bus responded to the scene to take the children home. The Virginia State Police continue to investigate to locate the truck and the driver. There is no other information at this time.