Gas prices across the region seem certain to go up another five cents or so within a month. That’s because a pipeline that delivers a lot of gas to a big terminal in Montvale is scheduled to shut down this weekend. So a lot of the gas delivered to area stations will now have to be trucked in from further away, and that will increase the price. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

09-27 Colonial Pipeline Wrap-WLNI-WEB