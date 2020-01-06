Pittsylvania County man struck, killed while walking along US 29

| By

State Police say a Pittsylvania County man was killed last night while walking in a travel lane of US 29 in the Chatham area. Troopers say 24-year-old Loren Wright of Java was struck by a pickup while in the roadway. Wright died at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper W.W. McCraw is investigating a pedestrian being struck while in the roadway. The crash occurred Sunday (Jan 5) at 11:43 p.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile north of Route 703 in Pittsylvania County.

A pedestrian was walking in the right travel lane on the north side of Route 29, and was struck by a 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, which was traveling north on Route 29.

The pedestrian was identified as Loren Drew Wright, 24, of Java, Va. Mr. Wright died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.