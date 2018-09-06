Plane makes emergency landing in school’s baseball field

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a small, private plane made an emergency landing on a high school’s baseball field, but no one was hurt. Virginia State Police said in a statement that troopers responded to a report of a downed plane in Henrico County Wednesday. Police say the plane made an emergency landing on the baseball field at Highland Springs High School. They say no injuries were reported in the plane or on the ground, although the plane had struck some power lines during its descent. The cause of the emergency landing is still under investigation. State police said the single-engine Cessna 180 suffered engine failure as it prepared to land at Richmond International Airport. The 55-year-old male pilot was flying in from Ontario, Canada. He was the only person onboard.