Police: 2 football players stabbed while protecting coach

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Officials from a Virginia high school say two football players were stabbed while they tried to protect their coach from the father of another player. Chesterfield police charged 46-year-old Turon M. Savoy with two counts of malicious wounding in the incident. The two players from Life Christian Academy had puncture and laceration wounds to their face and chest. Life Christian officials say a sophomore on the football team was dismissed from practice as a disciplinary measure but the teen later returned with Savoy and attempted to assault the coach. Police say the teens intervened and were stabbed repeatedly by Savoy. The sophomore was dismissed from the school. It’s unclear whether Savoy has an attorney.