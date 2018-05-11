Police: 74-year-old sold drugs from upscale home

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Police say a 74-year-old Virginia businessman has been charged with dealing heroin and cocaine from his home in an upscale Richmond-area neighborhood.  The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that David F. Gripshover was arrested earlier this week on three felony drug charges.  Gripshover owns a used car dealership and previously worked as a lab manager at a pharmaceutical company.  Police said he sold drugs by leaving small amounts in his mailbox at his Chesdin Landing home for customers to pick up.

 









