Police: 88-year-old man is abducted and “in danger”

News release: The Martinsville Police Department is looking for John Alee Wimbush, an 88-year-old, black male, height 5′ 06″, weight 176 lbs, with brown eyes, and black/gray hair. He was last seen wearing, a blue shirt, jacket and blue jeans. He also uses a cane to walk. He is believed to have been abducted and in danger. He was last seen on Aug. 1, 2018 at 10:28 a.m. on Forest Street in Martinsville, Virginia. He is believed to be with Valerie Vianna Swinson (AKA Valerie Vianna Condell), a 59-year-old, black female, height 5′ 08″, weight 167 lbs, with brown eyes, and black/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped tank top.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with an unknown registration. Their possible direction of travel is I-81 north to I-95 north to Fort Washington, Maryland. Please contact the Martinsville Police Department at 1-276-403-5328 if you have seen Mr. Wimbush or have information about his whereabouts. Complete information on this alert can be found at http://www.vasenioralert.com/