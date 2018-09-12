Police: 92-year-old driver killed after turning in front of oncoming vehicle

State Police say a 92-year-old driver was killed in Amherst County after attempting to make a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle. Troopers say it happened yesterday on State Route 151 when Walter Hughes of Roseland tried to turn onto Warrick Barn Road. A pickup struck his vehicle, and Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the other driver was treated for minor injuries.

News release: Shortly after 4 p.m. yesterday (Sept. 11, 2018), Virginia State Police was called to a fatal crash in Amherst County. While attempting to make a left turn onto Warrick Barn Road, a 2018 Nissan Versa traveling northbound on Route 151 struck a southbound 2005 Toyota Tacoma. The Nissan driver – Walter L. Hughes, 92, of Roseland, Va. – was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Toyota was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No charges are expected. The crash remains under investigation at this time.