Police: Burglars in SUV drove through gun store doors

August 27th, 2018 | Written by:

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) – Police are searching for burglary suspects accused of driving an SUV through the front doors of a gun store in Suffolk. The Suffolk Police Department said in a statement that a report came in about the incident at CE Tactical around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. The statement says multiple items were stolen after the suspects used the dark-colored vehicle to gain entry. A full inventory of the losses is underway. The incident is under investigation, and police say no further details could immediately be released.

 









