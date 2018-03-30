Police: distinctive tattoo may help ID pharmacy thief

From Lynchburg Police: On March 17, 2018 the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a burglary at the Hill City Pharmacy, 1215 Greenview Dr. Entry was gained by breaking the front door glass. The suspect appears to be a white male with their head covered. The male has a visible and unique tattoo on his left hand. The tattoo appears to have numbers or letters which also expands up into the wrist area. The suspect vehicle is a dark colored (believed to be green or blue) Suzuki Sidekick with chrome wheels. It has ‘SUZUKI’ written on the top of the rear window in white letters. The images of the suspect and suspect vehicle were captured on security video. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective R.G. Miller at434-455-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia CrimeStoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.orgto enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.