Police find 33 dogs, 12 birds in Lynchburg home

From Lynchburg Police: On March 13th, 2019, around 4:46 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department Animal Control Unit responded to a residence in the 4500-block of Oakdale Drive for a welfare check on animals at the residence. During the course of their investigation, Animal Control officers obtained a search warrant for the property.

Thirty-three dogs and twelve pet birds were subsequently seized from the property and were taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. As a result of the investigation, 53-year-old Laura Wiegert of Lynchburg was charged with five counts of misdemeanor Animal Cruelty under Code of Virginia 3.2-6570. The Lynchburg Police Department would like to extend our gratitude to the Lynchburg Humane Society for its assistance in this case.