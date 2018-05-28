Police: He didn’t come out at first, but wanted Lynchburg man now in custody

From Lynchburg Police: On May 27, 2018 at 7:53 p.m., officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to 816 Greenfield Drive (James Crossing Apartments) in an attempt to locate a wanted subject by the name of Marcus Antonio Hamlett. Hamlett is a 31 year old male resident of Lynchburg, Virginia. Hamlett was wanted on two counts of felony strangulation, four counts of misdemeanor assault and battery, one count of felony assault, one count of violation of a protective order, and a capias for failure to appear on a trespassing charge. Hamlett also had an outstanding protective order. Upon arrival, the officers attempted to make contact with Hamlett at an apartment in the 816 building of the James Crossing Apartment complex. Initially no one would come to the door, but due to the perseverance of the officers involved, they finally made contact with a resident inside the apartment. Officers gave commands from the doorway and Hamlett surrendered without incident. Hamlett was subsequently transported to the jail where he was served with the above listed outstanding warrants. Hamlett was held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg, Virginia.