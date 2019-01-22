Police ID victim, driver in Timberlake Road car-pedestrian fatal accident

From State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper D.L. Lundy is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 21) in the 20,500 block of Timberlake Road. A Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Timberlake Road when it encountered a female walking in the westbound travel lane. The Toyota was unable to avoid the pedestrian, who was dressed in dark clothing, and struck Jasmine Cartier, 30, of Saxe, Va. Cartier died at the scene. The driver of the Avalon, Samantha E. Nye, 23, of Lynchburg, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Nye was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.