Police identify two people killed in Appomattox Co. crash

From State Police: At 6:53 a.m. Wednesday (May 15), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Appomattox County. The crash occurred in the 15,700 block of Richmond Highway. A Ford dual-wheel pickup truck was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck the guardrail. The vehicle continued up the embankment, overturned onto its side and slid into a tree. The driver, Aneal D. Walker, 19, of Pamplin, Va., and passenger, Brandon J. Smith, 30, of Cumberland, Va., died at the scene. The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is on scene assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.