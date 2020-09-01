Police identify woman killed on Timberlake Road

| By

State police have released the name of a woman who was killed when she was struck by a car on Timberlake Road/Route 460 Business Saturday night. Police say 48-year-old Kristi S. Cheatham of Lynchburg stepped into the roadway and was hit by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The car’s driver was uninjured and no charges were filed.

Here is the news release from State Police:

At 10:08 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 29) Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Timberlake Rd. (Route 460 Business) just east of Sunny Bank Dr. (Route 1504).

A 2007 Honda Accord was traveling on Timberlake Rd. in the right hand lane when a pedestrian stepped into the roadway. The pedestrian, Kristi S. Cheatham, 48, of Lynchburg, Va., was struck by the vehicle and was transported to Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Granville P. Truxell, 25, of Lynchburg, Va., was uninjured and no charges were filed.

The crash remains under investigation.