Police investigating threats at Lynchburg City High School

| By

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is aware of the information about a potential shooting at a local school circulating around the community.We are investigating this information thoroughly to determine its credibility. There will be an increased uniformed presence at both city high schools Tuesday. We take these threats very seriously and our utmost priority is the safety of our students, teachers, and staff.If we determine these threats to be credible, we will prosecute all involved parties to the fullest extent of the law.We ask anyone with specific information about this threat or those who might be involved to contact Det. H. Blomquist at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.