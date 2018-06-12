Police issue rabies alert for Langhorne Road area

From Lynchburg Police: On Friday, June 8, 2018 Animal Control responded to the area of the 2000 block of Langhorne Rd in regards to an animal attack. Animal Control was advised that a man in the neighborhood was leaving his house when a feral cat attacked his leg and boots without provocation. The cat then attacked a dog causing a bite wound under the eye. It also attacked a puppy leaving it with scratch wounds. The cat displayed neurological symptoms believed to be indicative of rabies. The cat was captured without incident and transported to be tested for rabies. The test returned positive for rabies on 6/12/18. After further investigation, there were several other animals possibly infected due to communal feeding. These animals included both feral animals as well as family pets. The case is still ongoing and we will update the community with new information as it becomes available. On Friday, June 8, 2018 Animal Control responded to the area of the 2000 block of Langhorne Rd in regards to an animal attack. Animal Control was advised that a man in the neighborhood was leaving his house when a feral cat attacked his leg and boots without provocation. The cat then attacked a dog causing a bite wound under the eye. It also attacked a puppy leaving it with scratch wounds. The cat displayed neurological symptoms believed to be indicative of rabies. The cat was captured without incident and transported to be tested for rabies. The test returned positive for rabies on 6/12/18. After further investigation, there were several other animals possibly infected due to communal feeding. These animals included both feral animals as well as family pets. The case is still ongoing and we will update the community with new information as it becomes available.

If you see an animal displaying any symptoms listed below, please call 911 or 434-847-1602 immediately. The rabies virus causes acute encephalitis in all warm-blooded hosts and the outcome is almost always fatal. The first symptoms of rabies may be nonspecific and include lethargy, fever, vomiting, and anorexia. Signs progress within days to cerebral dysfunction, cranial nerve

dysfunction, ataxia, weakness, paralysis, seizures , difficulty breathing, difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation, abnormal behavior, aggression, and/or self-mutilation (Information provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. See their website at: https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/specific_groups/veterinarians/clinical_signs.html)