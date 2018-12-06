Police: Lynchburg middle school student brought knife to school

December 6th, 2018 | Written by:

Lynchburg Police say a Sandusky Middle School student brought a knife to school Thursday, but there was no threat and no one was hurt. Police say charges are pending against the student for possessing a knife on school property.

From Lynchburg Police: On December 6, 2018, the Lynchburg Police Department received a report that a student at Sandusky Middle School had brought a knife to school. A Lynchburg Police Department SRO began to investigate after they received the initial information, and the student and the knife were subsequently located without incident. Charges for possessing a knife on school property are pending, and the investigation is still ongoing. There is no safety threat at this time. This was an isolated incident, and no one was hurt.

Salvation Army
 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test