Police: Lynchburg middle school student brought knife to school

From Lynchburg Police: On December 6, 2018, the Lynchburg Police Department received a report that a student at Sandusky Middle School had brought a knife to school. A Lynchburg Police Department SRO began to investigate after they received the initial information, and the student and the knife were subsequently located without incident. Charges for possessing a knife on school property are pending, and the investigation is still ongoing. There is no safety threat at this time. This was an isolated incident, and no one was hurt.