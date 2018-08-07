Police: Man brought 2-year-old son on late-night burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – Police say a man in Virginia brought along an unlikely companion as he committed a string of late-night crimes: His 2-year-old son. WAVY-TV reported Monday that the child was not injured. But 29-year-old Lundy Riley has been arrested on charges that include robbery, burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police in Newport News said Riley tried to break into an auto repair shop at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Riley then went to a 7-Eleven across the street and allegedly tried to rob the clerk of her car keys. Police said Lundy then assaulted a man in an unsuccessful attempt to get his car keys.