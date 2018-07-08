Police: man dies after swallowing bag of cocaine in raid

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man choked to death after swallowing an apparent bag of cocaine during a police raid. News outlets report 52-year-old William Tucker of Waynesboro died Friday. Police say a drug task force and a Waynesboro police SWAT team arrived at a Waynesboro home Friday morning for a drug investigation. When they entered, police say they found Tucker forcing a bag filled with white powder into his mouth. Police say Tucker lost consciousness while resisting attempts to remove the bag. He was declared dead at a hospital. Police are continuing their investigation.