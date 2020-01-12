Police: Man in custody after 6-hour barricade

On January 11, 2020 at 7:34 p.m., officers responded to the 200-block of Alta Lane to serve Charles Dustin Johnson, 33, of Lynchburg with outstanding warrants for breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

When officers attempted to speak with Johnson, he barricaded himself in the residence. Members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tatical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with taking Johnson into custody. After multiple attempts to speak with Johnson, chemical agents were deployed.

Tactical Unit officers eventually took Johnson into custody. Additional charges are pending.