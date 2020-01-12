Police: Man in custody after 6-hour barricade

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after a barricade lasting nearly six hours.
On January 11, 2020 at 7:34 p.m., officers responded to the 200-block of Alta Lane to serve Charles Dustin Johnson, 33, of Lynchburg with outstanding warrants for breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obtaining money by false pretenses.
When officers attempted to speak with Johnson, he barricaded himself in the residence. Members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tatical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with taking Johnson into custody. After multiple attempts to speak with Johnson, chemical agents were deployed.
Tactical Unit officers eventually took Johnson into custody. Additional charges are pending.
This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.