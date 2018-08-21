Police: Man tries to suffocate 4-month-old daughter

August 21st, 2018 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Police in Virginia say a man has been charged with attempted murder after he tried to suffocate his 4-month-old daughter. News outlets report the infant was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation after the incident Aug. 14 in Chesterfield County and has since been released. Police said in a news release Monday that 25-year-old Carlus A. Tucker Jr. was also charged with malicious wounding, felony child neglect and other offenses.  It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. The news release says the mother called police when she became aware of the assault on Aug. 15. Police say Tucker had fled in a vehicle belonging to the child’s mother and was arrested Friday.

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test