Police name officers involved in recent shootout; video not yet released

Lynchburg Police have released the names of the three officers involved in an exchange of gunfire Saturday with murder and crime spree suspect Tony Kidd. But police say because there is an active investigation and pending trial, they cannot currently release video from police bodycams and in-car cameras. The officers are identified as M. Davis, N. Kirby and R. Young. Officials say the three displayed “exemplary courage, tenacity, and dedication to duty while faced with a life-threatening situation”. State Police are now handling the investigation.

(Continue reading for the Lynchburg Police news release.)

LPD news release: The Lynchburg Police Department is deeply committed to its mission to “build community by protecting and serving the public with honor, courage, and fairness for all.” Our efforts to build credibility and trust in the community have been the foundation of our approach, which includes intelligence-led policing and our ever-growing outreach in the community. When high-profile incidents involving the LPD occur, our desire is to be as open and transparent as possible while taking into account the necessity of maintaining the integrity of any criminal investigation and potential trial. For this incident, we will be limiting what we release to the public to the original information in the press release, as well as the names of the officers directly involved in the shooting. Body-worn and in-car camera video will not be released at this time.

Those who were directly involved in the shooting are:

Officer M. Davis, assigned to Patrol Operations. 10 months of law-enforcement experience.

Officer N. Kirby, assigned to Patrol Operations. 10 months of law-enforcement experience.

Officer R. Young, assigned to Patrol Operations. 2 years and 4 months of law-enforcement experience.

These officers, along with the others that assisted during this incident, displayed exemplary courage, tenacity, and dedication to duty while faced with a life-threatening situation.

As is standard practice, the Lynchburg Police Department is conducting an internal administrative investigation of the incident.