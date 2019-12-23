Police: Prince Edward County murder is “isolated incident”

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office, with the assistance of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the death of a Prince Edward County resident.

At approximately 2:11 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2019, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office notified the state police of a deceased subject discovered in a residence in the 3200 block of Lockett Road in Rice. State police identified the decedent as Lloyd A. Johnson, 75. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being investigated as a homicide. State police has determined this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.