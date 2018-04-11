Police release footage of fatal shooting of Danville man

From Associated Press: Body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of a black man in Virginia shows him ignoring their commands and then turning toward officers before they fired shots.

Police released video Tuesday showing the shooting of 25-year-old Juan Jones last weekend in Danville.

Police previously said Jones fled from officers responding to a reported domestic assault.



The video shows Jones in a car, ignoring commands to get out. He backs the car away. The video then shows the car pull into a brush-filled area. Jones gets out and doesn’t comply with commands to show his hands.

Video shows one officer deploying a stun gun, which police said wasn’t effective. Jones turns around toward police, and shots are fired.

Jones’ aunt said Tuesday she doesn’t believe the shooting was justified.