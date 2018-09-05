Police: Search warrants served at “various locations in Lynchburg”

Lynchburg Police say state and local law enforcement personnel served “a number of search warrants” today at “various locations” in the city. But that’s about all the information being released at the moment. Police say the investigation is not yet complete, so there is no further comment at this time.

From Lynchburg Police: On September 5, 2018 Officers of the Lynchburg Police Department along with the Central VA Drug Task Force (Virginia State Police, Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office, Appomattox Co. Sheriff’s Office and Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office), DEA Roanoke Office and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team served a number of search warrants at various locations in the City of Lynchburg. This is an ongoing investigation and there will be no further comment at this time.