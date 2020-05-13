Police searching for suspect connected to an armed robbery

| By

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at the Marathon Quick-E on Wards Road last night.

On May 12, 2020 at 11:52 p.m., officers responded to 2209 Wards Rd. for a report of an armed robbery. A male armed with a machete entered the store and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the business. The suspect exited the business and ran towards Sheffield Drive. The suspect is a black male between 5’8” and 5’10″ and was wearing a black mask covering his face, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.