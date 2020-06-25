Police searching for suspects involved in armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery that occurred at the Fort Hill Mart on Fort Avenue tonight.

On June 24, 2020 at 11:33 p.m., officers responded to 5210 Fort Ave. for a report of an armed robbery. Three individuals entered the store and one individual with a handgun threatened the clerk to obtain an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.