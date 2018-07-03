UPDATE: Dog owner sought in dogbite case is located

UPDATE from Lynchburg Police: The owner of the German Shepherd has been located and is cooperating fully with the investigation.



PREVIOUS News release: The Lynchburg Police Department’s Animal Control Unit is seeking information in reference to a recent animal bite call. On July 1, 2018, Officer R. Young responded to an animal bite call that occurred at 1220 Main Street. According to a witness, a young white male was walking a German Shepherd in the area when it attacked a smaller dog. The unknown male with brown hair and an average build refused to give any identification to the other pet owner and walked away. Officers were unable to locate the subject in the area. The smaller dog was taken to an emergency clinic where it received stitches for lacerations to the neck. Anyone with information about the identification of the German Shepherd owner is asked to contact Animal Control Officer D. Marks at (434) 455-6058. You may also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip. You may also enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or by using the new P3 app on your mobile device.