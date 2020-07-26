Police seek man who broke into Lynchburg home

NEWS RELEASE : LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a breaking and entering that occurred overnight. On July 25, 2020 at 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 6200-block of Old Mill Road for a report of a breaking and entering. After investigation, officers determined an individual entered a residence through a window before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have seen anyone in this area around 10:45 p.m. tonight, is asked to contact Officer Canzone at (434) 221-9107 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.