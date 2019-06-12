Police seek suspect for stealing money from Lynchburg gas station

Lynchburg Police are looking for the man who stole money from a Wards Road gas station last week. Police say the suspect walked into the Quick-E store at the Marathon station, distracted employees, and grabbed cash from behind the counter. Officers say he drove off in a white vehicle. We have a photo and full information on our web and social media sites.

News release: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred last week at the Marathon Gas (Quick-E Food Store) located at 2209 Wards Road in Lynchburg. On the evening of June 6, 2019, a black male entered the store, distracted employees, and seized an undisclosed amount of cash from behind the counter. He then fled the scene in a white vehicle. He is believed to be a resident of Lynchburg, possibly residing in the Campbell Avenue area. If you have any information about this crime, or know the identity of the subject pictured, please contact Officer Bond with the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6060, extension 550.

You also may remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.