Police: Speed a factor in Nathalie teen’s traffic death

From State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper M.A. Daulton is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred at 12 m.m. Sunday (Feb. 24, 2019) on Route 40, less than a mile west of Route 605. A 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling west on Route 40 when the driver lost control coming into a curve. The Chrysler crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Chrysler then spun around and struck another eastbound vehicle – a 1998 Ford Ranger. The driver of the Chrysler, Carleigh S. Singleton, 17, of Nathalie, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt. The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.