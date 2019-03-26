Police: Thief breaks into apartment, takes keys and helmet, then steals moped

Lynchburg Police say someone went to a lot of effort to steal a moped earlier this month. Police are looking the person who broke into an apartment along Rivermont Avenue, took the keys to the moped and a helmet, then went outside to drive off on the moped.

From Lynchburg Police: On March 14, 2019 officers responded to the Greenbrier Apartments located at 1815 Rivermont Ave in reference to a reported Burglary. The victim reported that someone broke into their home and stole the keys to their Honda moped and motorcycle helmet. Their moped was also reported stolen from where it was parked in the lot. The moped is described as a red and white Honda NPS 50 Ruckus. The license plate that was displayed at the time of theft was VA/ 40626M. If anyone has information about this burglary or knows the location of the stolen moped, they are asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.