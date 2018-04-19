Police: University students, professor sold drugs

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) – Police say they’ve arrested eight students and a professor at William & Mary on drug charges. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that 10 people were charged with narcotics distribution at the school in Williamsburg, Virginia. Authorities said they seized LSD, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, opioids, amphetamines, steroids and marijuana. About $14,000 in cash was also recovered. Williamsburg police said the investigation began after they heard about sexual assaults that occurred on or around campus because of increased drug use. They said more arrests and charges are possible. Police said they have no indication the suspects worked together. Police said the 10th person facing charges is a William & Mary employee. Most of the people charged are in their early 20s, but two are 18 years old

and one is 40.