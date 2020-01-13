Police urge caution as bear sightings continue in Boonsboro area

Lynchburg Police say they are still receiving reports of bear sightings in the Boonsboro area, especially in the Bedford Hills neighborhood. Police say with abnormally warm temperatures in recent weeks, many bears have not yet gone into hibernation. They remind residents to keep things like garbage and pet food out of a bear’s reach – and don’t fill bird feeders.

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department still is receiving information about bear sightings in the Boonsboro area, specifically in the Bedford Hills neighborhood. Due to the warmer weather in the city recently, coupled with easy food access, many bears in the area have not yet gone into hibernation this winter. While bear-related incidents can be frustrating and unnerving, there are practical steps our community can take to peacefully coexist with these beautiful animals.