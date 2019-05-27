Police: Virginia store worker shot to death inside her car

May 27th, 2019 | Written by:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a convenience store worker was shot and killed inside her car after she was robbed. Norfolk police tell news outlets that the woman, whose identity hasn’t been released, was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a WaWa late Sunday night when a man with a gun approached the car, robbed her and shot her. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died. A police spokeswoman says there is no indication that the store was robbed. Officer Jo Ann Hughes also said it’s not clear how much, if anything, was taken from the woman.









