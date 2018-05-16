Police: woman in critical condition, men injured in Cabell Street incident

Lynchburg Police say a woman is critically wounded from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound – and two men were taken for hospital treatment – in what officers say was a domestic incident overnight on the 900 block of Cabell Street. Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects. One man has non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and the other was pistol-whipped.

From Lynchburg Police: On May 16, 2018 at 2:17 a.m., officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 900 block of Cabell St for a reported malicious wounding. Upon further investigation, the incident was determined to be domestic in nature. There is no threat to the public and no additional suspects are being sought at this time. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 33-year-old male who had been shot. He was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Also located on scene was a 24-year-old male who had been reportedly pistol whipped in the face during the same incident. He was also transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. An adult female was located inside 900 Cabell St with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital and is currently in critical condition. This case is active and ongoing.