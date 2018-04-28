Police won’t release video of Redskins player stop

April 28th, 2018 | Written by:

WFIR SportsRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police won’t release video of a traffic stop involving a Washington Redskins wide receiver who said a state trooper asked if he was a gang member or drug dealer.

Paul Richardson Jr.’s tweets about the questions he was asked during a Tuesday traffic stop prompted an internal review by state police.

Richardson just signed a $40 million five-year contract with the Redskins and was driving a new Mercedes when pulled over. He is African-American.

The department said Friday that it was declining a public records request by The Associated Press for video taken from the trooper’s in-car camera. Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the department has the discretion to release the video under state law but has chosen not to.

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test