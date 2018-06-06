Poll: all GOP Senate candidates have very low voter recognition

June 6th, 2018 | Written by:

A new statewide poll finds an overwhelming majority of Virginians know very little about the three Republican candidates for U.S. Senate. The Roanoke College Poll shows 77% of those questioned say they don’t know enough about Corey Stewart to form an opinion of him. That number climbs to 90% for E.W. Jackson and 93% for Nick Freitas, this with primary day is now less than one week away. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

06-06 GOP Primary Wrap-WLNI-WEB

Click here for full poll results and methodology.

 









