Poll: Almost 2/3 of Virginians like the state’s direction

December 6th, 2018 | Written by:

A new poll suggests Virginians are quite optimistic on the direction the commonwealth is heading — but far less so when it comes to the country. The Wason Center at Christopher Newport University asked state residents if they like the direction Virginia is heading, and 64% — almost two-thirds — said they do. Only 35% per cent say they approve of the nation’s direction. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

12-06 Virginia Poll Wrap-WLNI-WEB

Click here for full poll results

