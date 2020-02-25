Poll: Bloomberg’s big spending not producing high favorability

A new statewide poll suggests that presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s massive campaign spending in Virginia is not producing the desired impact — with one week left before primary day. Here in Virginia, Bloomberg’s big ad buys are matched with at least seven campaign offices and 80 paid staffers. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

The latest Roanoke College poll asked Virginians identifying themselves as Democrats to rate the major presidential candidates favorably or unfavorably. Joe Biden led the way with 66% favorable, followed in order by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and last, by a wide margin, Mike Bloomberg at 44%. Wilson stresses the Democrats polled were not asked who would they vote for, and he is not using favorability ratings to predict next week’s primary outcome.

