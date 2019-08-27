Poll director: new poll reflects recent Va Democratic trend

| By

A new Roanoke College poll shows that Democrats currently hold an edge in voter support for the November General Assembly elections — but poll directors say a lot can happen between now and election day. It’s what’s called a “generic” ballot: which party do you support for the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates? The latest poll finds those potential voters responding support Democrats by 5% for the State Senate and 8% for the House. Poll Director Harry Wilson says it is more a reflection of Virginia’s overall voting patterns, not a predictor of specific General Assembly races. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

08-27 Roanoke Poll Wrap-WLNI-WEB