Poll: Virginians who support Trump say it’s for deeds, not words

August 24th, 2018 | Written by:

White House photo

A new statewide poll suggests while most Virginians disapprove of President Trump’s job performance, the vast majority of those who do approve are looking at what he does, not what he says. The Roanoke College Poll finds that 53% of likely voters questioned disapprove of the president’s job performance, but among those approving, 86% say it is for those things Trump has done in office — and not what he says. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

08-24 Trump Support Wrap-WLNI-WEB

Click here for full poll results and methodology.

 

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test